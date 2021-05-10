LETTER: Real culprit must pay his dues

Indications are that Ace Magashule is dead in the water. But this should only be a first step in cleaning up what’s left of the ANC. The big fish, the one who started it all, is still free and calling the tune.

Jacob Zuma has been allowed free rein throughout his tenure — even after being flagged as a crook who built up corrupt relationships, including those with the notorious Gupta brothers.

These tie-ups sank our country. So until the real culprit pays his dues, the stench of malfeasance remains in the air — and the ANC will remain gutless and unrepentant.

Cliff Buchler

Claremont

