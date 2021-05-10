Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: How big is the ANC’s Magashule moment? Does the suspension of the secretary-general open the way for Cyril Ramaphosa to speed up reform? BL PREMIUM

The suspension of secretary-general Ace Magashule is a huge moment for the ANC. The party did not reach the grand age of 109 by accident: it has a remarkable ability to pull itself back from the brink of disaster, regroup and advance again. The suspension of Magashule is one of those inflection points and will give new hope to some who had almost lost it all. Though this is qualified and temporary, it will be a unifying experience at leadership and grass roots level.

While there has been some support for Magashule, it has been limited. The ANC national executive committee (NEC) stood firm against him last weekend and the outpouring of emotion on radio talk shows and social media from ANC members expressing their approval at the move has left no doubt about where public sentiment lies...