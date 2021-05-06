Nothing sinister behind chief justice’s extended leave, says Lamola
The changing of the guard at Constitutional Court not political and nothing to do with Zuma case
06 May 2021 - 15:32
UPDATED 06 May 2021 - 17:02
The government moved to reassure the country that there was nothing sinister in chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s decision to take an extended break that has effectively ended his time as SA’s top judge.
The changing of the guard at the court was not political, and had nothing to do with the justices considering whether former president Jacob Zuma should be found guilty of contempt of court and be jailed, justice minister Ronald Lamola told Business Day...
