LETTER: Harsher labour laws will harm SA

While parliament is in virtual sittings discussing the amendments to two pieces of labour legislation, it must be noted that the suggested amendments, which will be debated in full at a later stage, intend to add a much harsher regulatory environment for doing business. At this stage of our economic history and with huge unemployment, it is extremely counterproductive to send this negative message out to employers in SA.

Over and above this, organised labour at the National Economic Development and Labour Council have made proposals that will definitely create a much more expensive workforce and a disincentive to job creation. Already employers, having seen the proposals, have stated that they need to consider ways of employing fewer staff.

I have been in discussions with businesses that want to rather import, and if necessary computerise and mechanise production. This negativity not only stops the employment of more people but leads to discussions regarding retrenchments before any changes are introduced.

It is unbelievable that our government wants to tighten up the labour regulatory system at a time when the country can least afford it.

Michael Bagraim

DA labour spokesperson

