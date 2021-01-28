Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government a law unto itself

Agreements with social partners at Nedlac have been ignored when state introduces legislation

28 January 2021 - 16:04



It is pleasing to hear that the discussions on payments from the Unemployment Insurance Fund will be revisited through the offices of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac). (“Social relief plans head for round two”, January 26). More strength to their arm.

Unfortunately, we have been through a few examples in the past few years where the social partners have come to an agreement at Nedlac that has been completely ignored by the government when introducing legislation. Nedlac has appeared to be the proverbial toy telephone. 

One wonders why the government would set up a negotiating forum with itself as a vital party, and when agreement is reached turn its back on all the discussions and the outcome.

Michael Bagraim, MP 
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

