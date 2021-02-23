Jobs catastrophe will take years to fix, says economist

The true cost of the Covid-19 pandemic was writ large in SA’s record-beating unemployment numbers on Tuesday, ratcheting up the pressure for reforms to unlock investment and boost job creation.

The drop in the number of employed people during a year characterised by a hard economic lockdown, limitations on travel and sales bans on alcohol and tobacco products stood at almost 1.4-million year on year, with economists expecting that it will take years to win back these jobs.

SA’s official unemployment rate set another dubious record during the fourth quarter of 2020, rising to 32.5%, according to data from Stats SA released on Tuesday. The increase in joblessness, from the third quarter’s 30.8%, sets a new high for Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey, which began in 2008, and underscores the fragility of the country’s partial economic recovery as SA grapples with the effects of the pandemic.

The unemployment numbers come just a day ahead of the national budget to be delivered by finance minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday, when he is due to outline efforts to right the country’s embattled finances, as well as provide an update on structural reforms that are meant to lift business confidence, grow investment and kick-start job creation.

"Overall the numbers are terrible," said Christie Viljoen, an economist for PwC, which forecasts that jobs numbers will return to 2019 levels only by 2024. "There is massive gap to make up in the years ahead."

As part of his economic recovery and reconstruction plan, President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to address policy logjams that have weighed on business confidence, which has in turn deterred investment, and job creation.

"We need those changes more than ever now," Viljoen told Business Day. "We all know what the problems are, we know what the promises are, but it’s about delivery."

The figures exceeded expectations for a rise in the unemployment rate to 31.5%, according to a Bloomberg poll.

On an annual basis all industries saw job numbers decline, though the largest losses were recorded in the finance, community and social services, manufacturing and trade sectors. "No major industry was spared," Viljoen said.

Though the number of employed people increased by 333,000 in the fourth quarter to reach 15-million, this was outpaced by the rise in the number of unemployed people, which increased by 701,000 from the third quarter to 7.2-million as more people began looking for work, according to Stats SA.

The fourth quarter’s additional jobs were largely evidence of people being able to return to work as the economy reopened and recovered some lost ground, rather than any evidence of job creation, said Viljoen.

The gathering momentum in the distribution of vaccines locally and globally should lift business confidence and encourage companies to start expanding capacity, Nedbank economists Johannes Khosa and Nicky Weimar said in a note.

"However, most of the structural deficiencies, such as power shortages, policy uncertainties, and skills shortages, remain unresolved, limiting the pace of recovery in employment growth," they said.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings said: "Unfortunately, the underlying fabric of SA’s labour market continues to deteriorate, despite constant political promises to the contrary."

This reflects the lack of fixed investment spending, as well as sustained low business confidence, which has been aggravated by Covid-19, he said.