LETTER: SA must put more resources into small businesses and co-operatives

If we are to succeed in this economic recovery plan we need to work together

26 February 2021 - 16:23
A worker sews face masks in Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES
SA is on its way to economic recovery after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, which came at a time when the country was already facing a declining economy and rising unemployment.

It will be of great help if the country can put more effort and resources into small businesses and co-operatives, because they also contribute positively to development of the country's economy. Big business has not succeeded in relieving us of our economic misery.

We need more funding for small businesses and political will from our political leaders. The township economy should be the driving force behind government's economic recovery plan because this will help reduce the burden of having a lot of people going to look for work in towns and cities.

Government can't do it alone though. If we are to succeed in this economic recovery plan we need to work together. We need financial institutions to also help those small businesses get funding for their business plans. In doing this, we will truly be making positive efforts to get our economy back.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

