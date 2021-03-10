Economy Economy will only recover in 2024, says Pali Lehohla BL PREMIUM

The SA economy, which is battling record unemployment and huge job losses, is projected to recover from the negative effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic only in 2024, former statistician-general Pali Lehohla says.

The pandemic and the lockdowns introduced by the government to help contain its spread have had a devastating effect on the economy, adding to job losses and a spike in the unemployment rate that stood at a record 30.8% in the third quarter of 2020...