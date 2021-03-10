Economy will only recover in 2024, says Pali Lehohla
10 March 2021 - 21:37
The SA economy, which is battling record unemployment and huge job losses, is projected to recover from the negative effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic only in 2024, former statistician-general Pali Lehohla says.
The pandemic and the lockdowns introduced by the government to help contain its spread have had a devastating effect on the economy, adding to job losses and a spike in the unemployment rate that stood at a record 30.8% in the third quarter of 2020...
