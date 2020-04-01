LETTER: Cartoon characterisation

Does your cartoonist truly believe that SA’s “rich” have transmitted the coronavirus to the nation’s less well-off?

If so, he has earned widespread contempt and should be classified as one of those ignorant souls who contend that the virus is the white man’s curse directed at SA’s majority.

Where does he think the grant money that is paid to SA’s underprivileged 18-million comes from? Not, he is surely aware, from the ANC, but from the “rich” who diligently pay their taxes out of hard-earned income.

John Spira

Johannesburg