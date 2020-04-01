News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 6: Coronavirus numbers

The number of coronavirus infections in SA continues to rise, sitting at 1,353 as of day six of the lockdown

01 April 2020 - 07:00

More on the coronavirus

JUSTICE MALALA: SA will emerge from Covid-19 a different country

The winter of our discontent is here, yet we must not despair. Out of devastation there is a chance to remake ourselves
Opinion
6 days ago

‘Schadencovid’: will antivaxxers shun a cure?

Foolish people who think they’re immune to death and know better than scientists and accredited experts are getting their comeuppance in the face of ...
Features
6 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: The 11 factors that will shape SA’s lockdown

A lockdown is necessary to slow the spread of disease and allow SA’s health authorities to prepare for a rapid demand for hospital beds. But it won’t ...
Features
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Lockdown: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 5: Coronavirus numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Latest numbers: Coronavirus in SA
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Abalone farming: a battle for survival
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown: Picture of the day
News & Fox

Related Articles

How the coronavirus is killing SA’s economy, one small business at a time

Features / Cover Story

SARAH BUITENDACH: When lockdown bites, we’re in need of comfort

Life / Books

The fight to contain Covid-19 in Africa

Features / Africa

Covid-19 spreads tentacles into townships, old age homes

Features

BRUCE WHITFIELD’S LOCKDOWN DIARY: Time to scrutinise the ‘rewards’ programmes

Opinion

ROB ROSE: An unlikely tale of 1918

Opinion / Editor's Note

How Covid-19 is fuelling Ramaphoria 2.0

Features

TOBY SHAPSHAK: We may never need to de-isolate

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Life in lockdown: stories from inside a township

Features

EXCLUSIVE: SA to roll out chloroquine to tackle coronavirus

Features

Coronavirus fallout: Beginning to bite restaurants

Features / Cover Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.