WATCH: President addresses nation on measures to contain coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation about the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The televised address will be Ramaphosa’s first speech since SA went into lockdown at midnight on Thursday March 26.

The presidency said Ramaphosa had a meeting with the National Command Council on Sunday “which assessed the efficacy of the national lockdown which came into effect on Thursday 26 March 2020.”

The president is expected to speak at around 7.30pm on Monday night.

The pandemic, which has spread to over 170 countries, has already infected over 1,200 South Africans and killed two.

Watch the president’s address below: