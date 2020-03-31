News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 5: Coronavirus numbers

The number of coronavirus infections in SA continues to rise, sitting at 1,326 as of day five of the lockdown

31 March 2020 - 08:00

More on the coronavirus

Covid-19 spreads tentacles into townships, old age homes

The coronavirus, which first entered South Africa in wealthy people returning from ski trips to Europe, is now beginning to seep into communities ...
Features
2 hours ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD’S LOCKDOWN DIARY: Time to scrutinise the ‘rewards’ programmes

What you could be doing now is using the time to review every single aspect of your finances and to understand precisely where your money is going ...
Opinion
2 hours ago

‘Schadencovid’: will antivaxxers shun a cure?

Foolish people who think they’re immune to death and know better than scientists and accredited experts are getting their comeuppance in the face of ...
Features
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Latest numbers: Coronavirus in SA
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
HOT PROPERTY: Newly renovated R6.65m Parkhurst ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
3.
PROFILE: Who is Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa?
News & Fox
4.
Pressure on Health Professions Council of SA to ...
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown: Picture of the day
News & Fox

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: The 11 factors that will shape SA’s lockdown

Features

EXCLUSIVE: SA to roll out chloroquine to tackle coronavirus

Features

Coronavirus fallout: Beginning to bite restaurants

Features / Cover Story

USEFUL GUIDE: Where to get your Coronavirus facts

News & Fox

The fight to contain Covid-19 in Africa

Features / Africa

EDITORIAL: Lockdown: the panic in Cyril’s eyes

Opinion / Editorials

How the coronavirus is killing SA’s economy, one small business at a time

Features / Cover Story

How Covid-19 is fuelling Ramaphoria 2.0

Features

ROB ROSE: An unlikely tale of 1918

Opinion / Editor's Note

JUSTICE MALALA: SA will emerge from Covid-19 a different country

Opinion / Home & Abroad

The virus is killing small business

Features / Cover Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.