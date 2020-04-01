Mary Oppenheimer donates to coronavirus-fighting Solidarity Fund

Mary Oppenheimer, the daughter of mining magnate Harry Oppenheimer, announced a R1bn donation to the Solidarity Fund to mitigate the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s most vulnerable communities.

“My daughters and I have thought long and hard about where we could make the greatest difference in this fight and have decided it is to support the humanitarian needs of everyone living in SA. So, we think that it is the Solidarity Fund, which is most aligned to our concerns about basic needs, food, medicine, general care and gender abuse,” said Oppenheimer.

The donation is separate from the R1bn intervention announced by her brother, Nicky Oppenheimer, and nephew, Jonathan, on Tuesday, which aims to assist small, medium-sized and micro enterprises through interest-free loans that will be allocated to paying a portion of employees’ salaries.