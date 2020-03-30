Latest numbers: Coronavirus in SA

Capitec’s share meltdown has shaken even those hardened to the market’s collapse. The panic may be overdone
The president, renowned for his serenity, spoke of the possibility of “hundreds of thousands” of coronavirus infections, and plans to bring in the army to ensure the lockdown is enforced
Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets and various hostels in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus
A lockdown is necessary to slow the spread of disease and allow SA’s health authorities to prepare for a rapid demand for hospital beds. But it won’t be a panacea
What does it take to write a good rugby book? Eddie Jones and Donald McRae show how it’s done
