LETTER: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket

Apple has had all its devices manufactured in China by workers who are skilled, on wages that are contained. Along come blackouts courtesy of Eskom, and South Africans reliant on iPhones to remain connected order the Apple Smart Battery Case, which triples the life in times when power is utterly unreliable.

The trouble is that Apple, among many other multinationals, has chosen China as its sole factory, and now it, and we their loyal customers, are paying the price for a single production source, which is unfortunately also the source of the coronavirus.

Moral of the story? In today’s world, don’t have a single manufacturing location but at least two in entirely separate territories. Today, planning means not putting all your eggs in one basket.

Andrew Pollock

Constantia