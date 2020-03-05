Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Like a horror movie — but it’s real The coronavirus infection will have a hugely disruptive effect on supply chains, global travel and the world economy BL PREMIUM

It seems like a script from a movie, doesn’t it? It is filled with fear-mongering Hollywood hyperbole — a global pandemic that kills indiscriminately as it piggybacks on intercontinental flights and sows havoc across the globe.

But this kind of worst-case scenario, a staple of Hollywood hyperbole, is all too real right now. Covid-19 infections are going to influence how we travel and live, and will have a destructive impact on hi-tech industry.