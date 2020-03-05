TOBY SHAPSHAK: Like a horror movie — but it’s real
The coronavirus infection will have a hugely disruptive effect on supply chains, global travel and the world economy
05 March 2020 - 05:00
It seems like a script from a movie, doesn’t it? It is filled with fear-mongering Hollywood hyperbole — a global pandemic that kills indiscriminately as it piggybacks on intercontinental flights and sows havoc across the globe.
But this kind of worst-case scenario, a staple of Hollywood hyperbole, is all too real right now. Covid-19 infections are going to influence how we travel and live, and will have a destructive impact on hi-tech industry.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now