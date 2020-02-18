Apple’s sales outlook cuts raise fresh questions over its reliance on China

Los Angeles/Taipei/Beijing — For the second time in as many years, Apple has had to temper its sales outlook because of unexpected shifts in China, the country that has served as the engine of its growth and success.

First a trade war with the US and now the outbreak of the coronavirus have called into question China’s role as a reliable market and supply-chain partner for the world’s most valuable maker of consumer electronics.

The coronavirus that has stifled China’s meticulously orchestrated production and logistics has hit Apple’s supply and demand. Factories are resuming work slower than expected, the company announced, and most of its 42 stores in the country lie dormant, illustrating how heavily exposed its business is to disruptions in the world’s most populous country.

A fall in sales within China is likely to be the most immediate impact this quarter, while widespread production bottlenecks there risk hurting global iPhone revenue in subsequent months.

Amid its coronavirus troubles, Apple has been preparing to launch a new low-cost iPhone at about $400, Bloomberg News has reported. The model is on track to launch in March, though the plans are fluid, according to people familiar with the matter. Apple has also been preparing updated iPad Pro models with a new camera system for the first half of 2020 and the virus may yet impose delays or constraints on those plans.