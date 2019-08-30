LETTER: Hail Louis Botha, founder of a united SA

There was no wreath laid on August 29 at either of the statues of farmer, warrior and statesman Louis Botha. But there should have been.

The date marked 100 years since the last day on earth of a celebrated and powerful statesman who influenced the way all South Africans live today by uniting four disparate territories — the Transvaal Republic, Orange Free State, Natal and the Cape Colony — into one country.

Playing down this achievement has profound influence on the united commonality of a nation that reaches from the Limpopo to the Orange River. It was another era with a different set of problems influenced by different powers, but the real politics of the day concluded that peace and unity of those within the enlarged border was the only way forward.

Without Botha’s wisdom and guidance, SA could have been a very different set of separate countries.

Royston Lamond

Via e-mail