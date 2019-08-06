LETTER: Sorting out Eskom would put ANC in a fix

Peter Bruce correctly identified the new Eskom chief restructuring officer (CRO) as a poodle, and wondered why Pravin Gordhan did not send in a Rottweiler (“Send in a bureaucrat to fix Eskom, not a brute”, August 1).

The government knows what to do, but this would mean the end of their cushy lives since the new CRO would have to insist on:

Downsizing the workforce significantly, thus antagonising the unions, which have already threatened to strike and shut down the economy.

The various municipalities that owe Eskom billions starting to repay the millions they collect on Eskom’s behalf, or allow Eskom to charge their customers directly. The billions already owed may as well be written off, as it is probably uncollectable. Nevertheless, the businesses and consumers that are able to pay must start to pay Eskom directly or face being cut off.

The various parts of Eskom being separated, not only the transmission and distribution activities but each power station.

Engineers with Eskom experience being re-employed and brought out of retirement to fix this dire situation.

The most difficult problem would be for the government to allow the CRO to sort out the problems without a string of preconditions. However, since our government consists only of poodles I cannot see the above ever happening until the IMF takes over.

Andre Quinlan

Via e-mail