Dark days ahead for Eskom With a record R21bn loss, spiralling costs, mounting debt and numerous operational challenges, Eskom's future looks anything but bright

Remarking on the jam-packed auditorium awaiting Eskom’s annual results on Tuesday, the utility’s chair Jabu Mabuza said he was reminded of a large crowd at a funeral. "It’s not about whether they liked him or her," he said. "It’s people who’ve come to see if this dog is really dead."

And in Eskom’s case, the short answer is: not yet — though things certainly are getting worse.