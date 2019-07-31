KZN BEE company seeks interdict to halt oil supply to Eskom
MX Distributors accuses power utility of disingenuousness in its call for transformation
31 July 2019 - 19:47
A BEE company, MX Distributors, is seeking an interdict to stop a three-year tender award for the supply of R350m worth of oils to Eskom power stations, a move the utility says could be catastrophic for power supply.
Eskom has been accused of being “anti-transformation” in a legal battle over the tender to supply lubricants to all its power stations.
