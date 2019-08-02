LETTER: China can help rescue Eskom

Eskom is in a death spiral due to rising costs and falling volumes of sales.

At the core of the whirlpool are Medupi and Khusile. These partly completed colossi are mired in failing machines and burning cash. They are at the core of Eskom’s massive debt.

The best hope is to take up the suggestion of the Chinese ambassador and make them attractive for Chinese capital. We should sell these power stations to China for R1 each, together with a portion of Eskom’s debt.

We would sign an electricity off-take contract, and give the Chinese investor free rein to complete the build. This will offload the engineering problems and a chunk of the debt. We cannot solve these problems alone.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail