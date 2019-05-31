Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Time to cut out hangers-on

31 May 2019 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS
The facts are that Eskom is grossly undercapitalised and overstaffed. It is in a death spiral it will not escape unless the ANC deals with the obvious causes.

Both issues are politically difficult: firing staff will anger the unions, and finding a large sum of money to capitalise the utility will mean other spending will have to be curtailed or cancelled. Alternatively, the ANC could move on the overstaffed public service as a means of reducing spending. This too would  have repercussions.

For too long the ANC and its vast army of hangers-on have enjoyed free lunches at the cost of the nation. It is time those who gorged on that lunch should pay for it.

Robert Stone
Linden

