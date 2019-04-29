LETTER: Eskom rejected 2008 nuclear build

Almost every sentence of Des Muller’s analysis is incorrect (“What Jacob Zuma Meant and Why He Was Right About Nuclear,” April 26).

It was Eskom itself, and not any Integrated Resource Plan process, that rejected the 2008 planned nuclear build on the basis of expense ($6,131/kW, not $5,000 as Muller states); both of the principal vendors Muller mentions, Westinghouse and Areva, are now effectively bankrupt or have been subject to massive reorganisation/bailouts; the record of nuclear builds around the world is dreadful both in terms of cost escalations and delays, and third-generation nuclear tech has made the nuclear industry’s record much worse.

There is in fact little scope for localisation and SA does not have the requisite skills; the load-shedding we have today is primarily a consequence of poor management of existing power plants, poor coal supply arrangements and selling electricity for below the cost of producing it for over 20 years. Additionally, water desalination plants are expensive to build and run, especially if they use ruinously expensive electricity generated by nuclear.

A key weasel word to watch from promoters of mega-projects such as nuclear builds is “amortisation”, which doesn’t mean the cost of a project disappears — it means it gets paid off. Medupi and Kusile are both in the process of being amortised, but at the cost of an R83bn bailout by taxpayers in 2015 and an annual R23bn bailout from now on.

When confronted by an electricity supply crisis as dire as ours there is a natural human tendency to think it can’t get worse. Well, our electricity crisis is going to get worse — it is baked into the system. But in all this there is some comfort — it is not going to be as bad as it would have been had we been stuck with a gigantic and failing nuclear build programme.

Dirk de Vos

QED Solutions