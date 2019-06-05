LETTER: Use Eskom to train the youth and prepare them for the future

In an effort to cut Eskom’s bloated workforce, finance minister Tito Mboweni is trying to persuade the older and consequently more expensive workers to take generous retirement packages. His eye is on the 600-odd managers who are collectively doing a pretty poor job and seemingly need ridiculously large salaries to do it.

The danger is that competent managers will take the package, knowing their skills and experience will gain them employment elsewhere, while the incompetent are more likely to remain, not fancying their chances in a highly competitive jobs market in the outside world.

In addition to the early-retirement option, perhaps another approach would be to start with those younger employees who have the long term to worry about. Obscene overstaffing in the utility could give these youngsters the opportunity to spend about half their time working and the rest retraining. Realistically, such new skills should have applications outside Eskom; this acknowledges Eskom’s inevitable fate of gradually sinking under a sea of debt and obsolescence.

Sure, this initiative would be expensive and the task herculean, but if successful in any meaningful degree it could be replicated and adapted to other industries throughout SA. As to cost allocation, this is where the wily skills of the politician come in.

Mboweni will perhaps have the necessary insight into the machinations of government finances to be able to dump the problem onto some other departmental budget — education, skills training or whatever else they can think of. An early concentration by the government on the need for such skills training will be no bad thing either.

Robin Ducret

Via e-mail