Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Problem is Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s incompetence

The question is not which politician is favoured but the character, legal competence and knowledge of the constitution that any public protector is supposed to have

15 July 2019 - 05:03
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: REUTERS
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: REUTERS

In an otherwise interesting article on the role of the public protector (“Public should be involved in choosing their protector,” July 10), Steven Friedman makes a disputable and uncorroborated claim that “attitudes to this protector and her predecessor depend on where you stand on the ANC’s factional divide … for both sides, the protector’s job is not to protect the public but to support their favoured politicians”.

If I recall correctly, those who supported Thuli Madonsela did so not because she supported anyone’s favoured politician but because she defended the constitution and the strict adherence to the rule of law.

The problem with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not so much that she has targeted specific individuals, such as Pravin Gordhan and Cyril Ramaphosa, leaving her open to accusations that she is advancing a factional agenda, but that she has displayed an astonishing lack of competence, an abysmal lack of legal literacy and a severe lack of impartiality.

The scathing court judgments on two of her reports are a vivid testimony to that (Absa/Bankorp and Vrede/Estina dairy farm).

So the question is not whose favoured politician the public protector is supposed to support but the requisite traits of character, such as moral integrity, impartiality and objectivity, as well as legal competence and knowledge of the constitution, that any public protector is supposed to have in order to discharge her constitutionally prescribed duties.

Maurizio Passerin d’Entreves
University of Cape Town

LETTER: Mkhwebane fiddles while home burns

The public protector is on a witch hunt instead of probing potential corruption cases
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Public protector can police the executive

The office has the power to investigate allegations of money laundering
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Mkhwebane is no judge

The public protector’s spats reveal a lack of understanding of her office
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Mkhwebane is not fit for the job

Public protector is accusing Cyril Ramaphosa of flouting the constitution while finding no-one at fault in the Vrede dairy saga
Opinion
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Common sense forestalls action against Pravin Gordhan

Public protector says the president has followed Zuma’s lead in ignoring remedial action
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Peter Moyo may need a gun
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: With conventional solutions ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Poor service a big problem for Edcon
Opinion / Letters
4.
SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Old Mutual may be learning ...
Opinion
5.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: When James Small was in the room, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Public should be involved in choosing their protector

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Who is the real rogue?

Opinion / Editorials

Mkhwebane will oppose Gordhan’s review application

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.