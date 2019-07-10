STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Public should be involved in choosing their protector
An appointment made by a president just entrenches the view that the incumbent is there to serve a faction
10 July 2019 - 05:10
Letting politicians choose an official whose job is to watch over them is not a brilliant idea. The public protector’s findings on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will be settled in the same manner as many of her other findings on national figures — in the courts. Discussing the merits should wait until the courts have ruled.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.