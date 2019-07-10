Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Public should be involved in choosing their protector An appointment made by a president just entrenches the view that the incumbent is there to serve a faction BL PREMIUM

Letting politicians choose an official whose job is to watch over them is not a brilliant idea. The public protector’s findings on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will be settled in the same manner as many of her other findings on national figures — in the courts. Discussing the merits should wait until the courts have ruled.