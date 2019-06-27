Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Too late for this agent orange’s ‘noble’ gesture

Donald Trump may well have stopped the Iran attack, but the US is responsible for millions of war deaths

27 June 2019 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

It is laughable to hear US President Donald Trump saying he pulled back from attacking Iran because there was a possibility that if he carried out the attack, as a reprisal for the downing of a US drone, as many as 150 people might have been killed. 

Wow, what a magnanimous gesture from this oversized mampara! He forgets, though, that the US is responsible for millions of dead and many more millions of casualties around the world, from their first atomic bomb in Hiroshima to the devastation of Vietnam with napalm and agent orange.

Then there were more than a million casualties in the Iraq invasion and the almost two decades of war in Afghanistan. Add to that meddling in countries in South America and in Libya, and the proxy war using Saudi Arabia, which has in four years killed more than 150,000 in Yemen. According to the World Health Organisation more than 1-million people are now starving there, the worst humanitarian disaster since World War 2.

But what do you expect from Mr Tangerine, a cunning, callous, cynical, impulsive liar and showman.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston 

