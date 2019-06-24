JUSTICE MALALA: Standards slip as global leaders put own interests first
The world needs principled leadership but is saddled with trigger-happy Donald Trump, incompetent Boris Johnson and power hungry Vladimir Putin
24 June 2019 - 08:03
Extract
One always has to hope, of course. One always has to believe that tomorrow will be better than today, but, gosh, the global leadership stakes really don’t give one much hope. Even our optimistic president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who dreams of futuristic cities and bullet trains, would find it hard to indulge his sunny disposition given the quality of leaders we have in the world right now.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.