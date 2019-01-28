LETTER: Graft has become the norm in SA

With the Zondo commission revelations over the past week, we have to pinch ourselves to realise this is not a Netflix drama.

To me, brought up in the old SA, bribery, or the mere thought of it, was a no-no. I certainly was never approached by a traffic cop for “Nando’s money”, and never witnessed any corrupt activities while doing national service in the SA Defence Force or in a student job with the department of sea fisheries in enforcement.

People had a certain pride in their jobs, and while the odd bottle of whisky changed hands, people never tried their luck. This is not to say bribery did not happen, but it certainly was not an accepted norm.

One of the arguments had before 1994 among whites was whether majority rule would take the country down the road of corruption and maladministration like the rest of Africa.

Fast forward 25 years and the evidence is there to see. How often does the man in the street get approached for Nando’s money by a traffic officer? In every ANC municipality mini Zondo commissions revelations are happening daily; we are just not exposed to them all.

If you look at Transnet, Eskom, PetroSA and Prasa there are countless scandals, yet before 1994 these organisations functioned well. Is this the new norm? This cannot be lost on potential investors. How are people expected to invest in this country if this is the way things are now?

Recently I heard from someone who just did community service in the Transkei that for the graduates to get their drivers licences they needed to pay the traffic cop R5,000. How do those graduates see the working world if corruption is their first experience?

Rob Tiffin

Cape Town

