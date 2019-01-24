LETTER: Give sleazy politicians the boot

Having been drip-fed the lurid details of endemic state corruption and criminality over many years, the average citizen should be in a state of disbelief, anger and disgust.

However, with Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony the dosage level of sleaze has increased alarmingly. For any self-respecting South African this truly has to be where it all ends.

As to the perpetrators of these nauseating revelations, we have a complete behavioural disconnect. They generally show no remorse or shame strutting about in public without any apparent care in the world. Obfuscate, lie and deny is their stock response. The principles of service, responsibility, accountability and consequence has become quite alien to the ANC.

The brazen arrogance, sense of entitlement and impunity of these criminals is the finger they are showing the public. They act no differently than a criminal enterprise. When will the voters wake up, get a collective brain and give these scum the boot they so richly deserve?

Brian van der Vijver

Constantia