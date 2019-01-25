LETTER: Ducking the real issues

There is an inherent implication in the ANC’s determination to change the constitution that white resistance has caused the failure of land transfer and that the intended change will resolve this problem.

This does nothing to help race relations, but it does allow the ANC to dodge the embarrassment of the real issues.

We never hear reference to the high-level report by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, which pointed the finger at the real causes, including incompetence, corruption and a lack of political will.

Unisa’s Graduate school of Business Leadership concluded that the failure was attributable to poor implementation of administrative processes, inadequate capacity and the absence of government support, and not one case in which financial compensation to landowners was an obstacle to land expropriation. It was also found that prices paid were not inflated but below anticipated market prices. The Agricultural Business Chamber put much effort into a detailed model “to assist and accelerate land reform”. It was presented to government in 2014, but there was no further interest and it was never pursued.

Current commissions of inquiry are showing up the damage done by incompetence and corruption in many spheres. Major private companies are disposing of senior personnel who aided and abetted such wrongdoing, and are having to issue profound apologies for their actions.

On this hot issue of land ownership reform it would be a salutary exercise to force the many officials and ministers who have been responsible for land reform failure to explain and apologise in public, instead of once again ducking the real issues and allowing the wrong impression of white resistance to become established.

Roger Briggs

Edenvale