LETTER: Hamstrung by ANC, Ramaphosa seems unable to stare down criminals

Are those who hold party-deployed positions in the government untouchable? So it would seem. Business Day’s hard-hitting editorial states the case that the governing party, the ANC, is going to the polls carrying a freight of corrupt leaders who have no right to be where they are — except that they support each other in the entitlement to power.

It was during the late years of the Soviet era in Russia that the nuclear reactor at Chernobyl exploded, threatening the lives and health of hundreds of thousands across the countryside. The communist party officials known as nomenclatura kept quiet about the radiation threat while they hurried to get their families and assets out of the danger zone. So it goes with an all-powerful group who face no powerful political opposition.

SA’s weak, fragmented opposition is in no shape to tackle the juggernaut of entrenched corruption. They won’t win the coming elections, and even if they are needed to form a coalition government they’ll be forced to compromise with less than savoury interests in business and officialdom.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ironically finds himself in the position of the Afrikaner verligtes (the enlightened ones) who sought to reform the white Nationalist Party of apartheid from within. But like them he is hobbled by the deeply rooted culture that brooks no real change.

He is the one person who could conceivably get the country behind him to face down the criminals in his own party. But he has blundered strategically. He persists in trying to save the party in power and in so doing he is forced to embrace the Zumafia who, clearly, would relish his downfall and are busily preparing for it.

Both Mikhail Gorbachev in Russia and FW de Klerk in SA boldly went where none had gone before: they brought down their systems. The changes were probably inevitable anyway; they themselves were products of the old order and, justifiably, were among the first to be swept away by the tides of history.

Unfortunately, in both countries the aftermath has been criminal hegemony.

Statesmen take bold risks. They may succeed or fail. They may even achieve the vision of a better society. Ramaphosa seems unable to go to the country for a new coalition against crime. Instead he is falling back into the mire.

Graeme Addison

Tlokwe