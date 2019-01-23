LETTER: Tarnished party of empty promises

The revelations at the state capture inquiry have tarnished the reputation of the ANC, which has allowed corrupt individuals to abuse its name for their own interests.

The ANC created a myth that it liberated the people of SA, instead of the truth that the people of SA liberated the banned ANC and other political parties. Now the people who love our liberation movement are going to vote the ANC back into power, thinking they are still voting for a liberation movement.

I am concerned that the Zondo commission was set up to protect the ruling class and governing party, just as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was established to protect apartheid, the Sereti commission to protect Thabo Mbeki and his cohorts, and the Farlam commission to protect Jacob Zuma, Riah Phiyega and others.

Whatever ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa may say about the implicated individuals, some of them committed their crimes mandated by the ANC. The ANC took a resolution at Nasrec that the SA Reserve Bank must be nationalised so that it can deal with unemployment and job creation, but it is now reneging on that resolution.

This shows me that we are, once again, going to get empty promises from the ANC so that it can get back into power to continue with the corruption and looting of state resources.

It is time for the people to vote for other political parties to test whether they will actually implement their manifestos and liberate people from want.

Mhlobo Gunguluzi

Via e-mail