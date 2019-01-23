LETTER: Magashule, the instigator

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was again the instigator, “misrepresenting” the ANC’s platform in its manifesto on the SA Reserve Bank. Magashule purportedly “slipped in two sentences” that promised to nationalise the Bank.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the independence of the Bank, and so has finance minister Tito Mboweni when he tweeted to Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina: “Here is the simplified Mboweni idiom Masina; Open your brain before opening your mouth. Don’t say things about the SA Reserve Bank before you know what the Bank does.”

Magashule is likely to make the list of candidates for the ANC election at the end of January despite allegations of criminality hanging over his head. When asked if it was a problem that he was facing allegations of corruption, party spokesperson Dakota Legoete said: “Is there a case number?”

Clearly, that is the paradigm upon which the ANC establishes its principles for its future leaders.

Having said that, in due course Magashule’s name will be mentioned during the Zondo state capture inquiry, and he will go the same way as compatriot Malusi Gigaba, who is waiting for the National Prosecuting Authority to charge him. It’s only a matter of time, and Ramaphosa will be rid of this weasel. The president has the upper hand.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff