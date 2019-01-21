LETTER: Transnet crooks must be punished

It is a welcome development that the Chinese rail company has returned the dodgy R618m prepayment to Transnet that it received before a contract was signed. However, this repayment does not absolve any of the implicated parties of wrongdoing. It is, in fact, an admission of guilt and should be investigated without fear or favour. It cannot be that those who have been involved in this dubious prepayment are simply let off the hook.

Chronic corruption and mismanagement at Transnet have had irreparable consequences on our road infrastructure and our already strained economy. The state of infrastructure is a key element in attracting foreign investment. The recent 2018 global competitive index showed a decrease in the overall quality of railroad infrastructure in recent years, with our rail network scoring a paltry 3.5 out of 7.

The maladministration of Transnet at the hands of corrupt ANC deployees requires more than a mere slap on the wrist as is typical of the failing ANC government. Under a DA government anyone found guilty of corruption will be sentenced to 15 years in jail. The ANC has proven through 25 years of misappropriation and mass corruption that they put the needs of their party and individuals above ordinary South Africans.

It is therefore essential that while criminal charges are pursued on this matter South Africans consider the choices they have available at this year’s election. Vote for an ANC that rewards corruption, or the DA, which works to put corrupt people behind bars. The people of SA deserve a government that provides services and keeps them safe, not one that robs them of their futures.

Natasha Mazzone

DA shadow public enterprises minister