LETTER: ANC, not Ramaphosa, in charge

19 November 2018 - 05:04
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL
President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone to great lengths both in SA and abroad to assure people that the proposed power of expropriation of land without compensation will be used exclusively and carefully to right the wrongs of the past.

However, it is not Ramaphosa who will wield these powers; it is the ANC in parliament that  will do so. This is the political party that elected Jacob Zuma to power and supported him, his corrupt robber friends the Guptas and all the others on the gravy train through thick and thin, and that  has members who still do.

Just imagine what the Zuptas will do if Zuma gets back into power! South Africans, be afraid, very afraid.

Robert Stone
Linden

