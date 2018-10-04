LETTER: Land panel set an impossible task

It is an impossible task for the land panel to advise President Cyril Ramaphosa on “how to execute land reform in a way that redresses past injustices without sacrificing economic growth and food security” as reported in the column, Land reform panel will have to be a skilful messenger (October 2), because these political and economic objectives are not compatible.

If the panel advises anything not based on the objectives of the agriculture industry — to ensure the financial survival of producers, sustainable food security and a meaningful contribution to economic growth by increasing its profitability — it will be disastrous for the industry and the economy.

If these objectives are not the point of departure of the panel, representatives of organised agriculture will have no other option but to turn their backs on their recommendations.

Fanie Brink

Bothaville

