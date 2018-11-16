Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA must change tack on land

Opposition, as in US and UK, fails to make headway

16 November 2018 - 05:01
Picture: ELIJAR MUSHIANA
Like  the Democratic party in the US which hardly makes any headway against President Donald Trump in spite of his legal and moral problems and the Labour Party in the UK which is still points behind a totally dysfunctional Conservative Party, the DA seems unable to take votes from the scandal-riddled ANC.

So perhaps a different tactic is needed to replace the screechy and futile dramatics in parliament. For example, the ANC should be advised that instead of opposing its draft amendment to section 25 of the constitution, the DA will support one which is suitably worded to only clarify it, as President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated.

This will put the DA on the “right” side of the debate and will remove the EFF from centre stage, making it a lot more productive than bickering in parliament.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

