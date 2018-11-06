LETTER: Climate change demands quicker resource plan response

The urgency is clear on the planetary and local levels. Mining and burning coal is one of the most destructive activities on the planet. It represents an urgent and immediate threat to all forms of life, specifically to scarce supplies of water, the degradation of arable land and toxic pollution of the air and water .

Poor, black South Africans are carrying the heaviest burden. Many communities living close to the operative coal-fired power stations and open pit, working or abandoned mines are dealing with forced removals and dispossession, loss of livelihoods, threats to food security, limitations on access to water resources, health problems associated with air pollution and the desecration of ancestral graves.

At least 14% of households suffer from energy poverty in that they still lack access to the national electricity grid.

The IRP is aggravating the problem by promoting new coal-based electricity from Thabametsi and Khanyisa. Thabametsi’s climate change assessment showed that it would be one of the world’s most greenhouse gas emission-intensive plants — releasing about 10-million tons of carbon dioxide annually. This makes a mockery of the government’s commitments to maintaining constitutional rights to a healthy environment as well as international obligations to reduce carbon emissions.

There is strong, scientific evidence that renewable energy will be practical and affordable globally by 2030. Meticulous research by the Million Climate Jobs campaign has demonstrated that in SA we have the capacity to create the necessary jobs for the thousands of coal workers shortly to be made redundant by the closure of the five oldest coal–fired power stations.

The development of renewable energy is one way we could address the deepening unemployment and climate crises simultaneously. Or we can allow vested interests to continue promoting the model of the “minerals, energy complex” that has shaped SA’s history through a reliance on cheap coal and cheap black labour.

Rather than being “too ambitious”, the IRP blueprint for transition from coal is not ambitious enough. What is needed is a radical, transformative, just transition that involves changing our ways of producing, consuming and relating to nature to create a more just, equal and sustainable society.

Thembeka Majali

Million Climate Jobs Campaign

