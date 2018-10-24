LETTER: Let’s resolve shortcomings of past land reform first

The debate on land expropriation without compensation is skirting around the point. Expropriation is not the real issue, it is the “without compensation” part that should be debated.

No sensible person in SA would deny that the land issue has to be addressed. Failure to do so threatens to unleash forces which may not easily be controlled. The real problem, however, lies in not identifying the alternative to “expropriation with appropriate compensation”.

Progress made since 1994 in addressing the land issue has been woefully inadequate but no one seems to be interested in trying to identify exactly what has gone wrong.

A sensible debate on constructive solutions to address these shortcomings will be a good start to arriving at proper solutions. When will the drivers of this ill-conceived debate realise how much harm they are causing to our economy and society? Or is it that they simply don’t care?

Robert Wassenaar

Dunkeld

