LETTER: Greetings Julius Malema, SA’s president

11 October 2018 - 05:05
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
I want to send my greetings to the country’s  president, Julius Malema. You are really in charge of the country.  You removed Nelson Mandela Bay’s former mayor, Athol Trollip. Tshwane mayor Solly Msimang  is at your mercy. 

President Cyril  Ramaphosa only implements your ideas. You wanted land reform and the ANC followed. Last week, you told Nhlanhla Nene to quit as finance minister and now he is gone. Poor Ramaphosa  has no clue what hit him.

Not even quoting Nelson Mandela  can save his presidency.  He now goes back to the past and is borrowing from the last era of Thabo Mbeki.  

Tito Mboweni is not the future, but the past. Why is Ramaphosa so afraid to face the future and create his own legacy? Barbara Creecy, Maria Ramos and Mondli Gungubele are the future.

Ramaphosa is allowing the markets to tell him what to do. Nelson Mandela didn’t listen to the markets when he appointed Trevor Manuel as finance minister.

If the markets are not punishing the US for Donald Trump’s presidency, why are we afraid to decide our future? Are you sure, Mr Ramaphosa, that you are the right leader to take this country forward if you lack courage?  

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

