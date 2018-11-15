LETTER: ANC is to blame for land invasions

The sporadic land invasions across the country are due to the terminally ill ANC national government’s refusal to release its land for affordable housing and food security.

The ANC’s palpable silence on these acts of anarchy is most telling. For land reform to be realised, SA needs a government that will put the interests of the citizens first. The ANC has proven time and again it is not interested in lifting the previously disadvantaged from the shackles of vicious poverty and landlessness.

People are starting to lose patience after waiting for nearly 25 years for transformation. The tensions have tipped over into criminal activities and anarchy and the blame must be squarely laid at the ANC’s door.

Instead of accelerating land reform, the ANC is swallowing funds meant to empower the poor by allowing state capture, patronage and widespread looting to fester.

The ANC has continually sought to disrupt the Western Cape government’s efforts to wage war on crime by refusing to deploy more police to the province. It is now punishing Western Cape residents who voted for the DA by withholding land for housing development.

The DA is fired up to ensure that Cape Town residents are beneficiaries of the prime sites identified in Woodstock and Salt River.

Matlhodi Maseko, MPP

Cape Town

