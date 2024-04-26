Q&A: Renewables boom has revived investor interest in SA
2023 saw a reversal that, if maintained, could result in greater flows of capital
26 April 2024 - 05:00
SA’s renewable energy sector experienced a rapid expansion in 2023 with exponential growth in both small-scale embedded generation such as solar panels installed by households and businesses, and the registration of large-scale generation projects.
Since its inception, the government-backed renewable energy independent power producer procurement programme has generated more than R200bn in investment and according to the Minerals Council of SA there were about 100 private offtake renewable projects worth R150bn in the pipeline in various industries...
