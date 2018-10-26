LETTER: Resenting whites will make things worse

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in his medium-term budget policy speech that SA is at a growth crossroads. The country’s debt service costs are growing exponentially. What is needed is policy certainty and confidence.

SA’s economy should be growing above global averages. The problem is that the major asset is being discarded — the immense skills base generated in the white community during centuries of colonial discrimination and apartheid. This is referred to in the National Development Plan as “deep reserves of human and social capital”.

Instead of welcoming this wealth of skills, the political ethos is focused on white reparations. Expropriation without compensation is nothing but an attempt to exact apartheid reparations. The misguided attempt to exact reparations on Germany after the First World War generated almost nothing — but spawned Adolf Hitler and the Second World War.

The political mood among the majority can be characterised as resentment (of whites), entitlement and redistribution. This is an entirely natural outcome of centuries of abuse by whites. The dilemma is that the enthusiastic beating of this drum will prove fatal for black hopes. It drives whites abroad and destroys investment.

The ANC must decide: does it continue with what is effectively a new apartheid — pushing whites into a demographic corner — or does it exploit white skills, welcome the minorities’ contributions to the economy, and abandon resentment, entitlement and redistribution.

Whites will be alright. They will leave the country as they did in Zimbabwe. But the ANC and the EFF are cutting their own economic throats.

Willem Cronje

Free State

