Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Deliver us from claptrap

01 February 2017 - 04:00 AM
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SOWETAN
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SOWETAN

The move by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to consolidate municipal entities under one umbrella must be viewed from whence it comes. In the delirious days post apartheid citizens were sold the neoliberal claptrap of outsourcing or semi-autonomy.

In stepped Ketso Gordhan, who decentralised the Johannesburg municipality to "improve" service delivery. This was a guise to create avenues for the comrades to loot what was up until then a well-run administration.

The sad reality is that we are made to buy into the "flavour of the day" by officials who will be long gone by the time the citizens have to pick up the mess. While he is well-meaning, my advice to the mayor is to start delivering, as we are all aware of the ANC rot. Don’t behave like a victim, show us visible delivery.

F Cassim
Houghton Estate

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
A diagnostic of all Zuma’s cabinet reshuffles
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: More woe for Zwane
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Oxfam pulling the wool over eyes on real world ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: A border crisis of our own
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Gordhan and banks want lines drawn
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Crumbling municipal entities lack oversight, transparency and action
Opinion

Joburg metro set to take control of municipal entities
National

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: No more autonomy without accountability, says Mashaba
Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Friedman gets it wrong
Opinion / Letters

Herman Mashaba says the public may attend tender adjudication hearings
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.