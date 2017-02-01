LETTER: Deliver us from claptrap

The move by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to consolidate municipal entities under one umbrella must be viewed from whence it comes. In the delirious days post apartheid citizens were sold the neoliberal claptrap of outsourcing or semi-autonomy.

In stepped Ketso Gordhan, who decentralised the Johannesburg municipality to "improve" service delivery. This was a guise to create avenues for the comrades to loot what was up until then a well-run administration.

The sad reality is that we are made to buy into the "flavour of the day" by officials who will be long gone by the time the citizens have to pick up the mess. While he is well-meaning, my advice to the mayor is to start delivering, as we are all aware of the ANC rot. Don’t behave like a victim, show us visible delivery.

F Cassim

Houghton Estate