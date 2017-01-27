LETTER: Friedman gets it wrong

Steven Friedman’s vituperative invective is aimed at Herman Mashaba and the Free Market Foundation (FMF) in order to impugn the integrity of both (Louw fails to back up his accusation, January 20).

Mashaba believes in free markets, but as Johannesburg mayor, he is faced with incredible challenges in undoing the harm that occurred during preceding administrations. The allegation that he is xenophobic or might promote xenophobic sentiments is utter twaddle.

A free market means freedom of people to pursue their interests so long as force and fraud are not entailed. This is embodied in the principles of freedom to compete, freedom of choice, voluntary, uncoerced exchange and protection of property rights.

This translates into limited government and doing away with legislative barriers to participation in the economy. The prevailing situation is that potential businesses face a plethora of policies that encumber the spirit of enterprise. Small businesses and the unemployed are harmed the most. This is why the FMF focuses primarily on policies that affect small potential wealth creators, while simultaneously covering the big picture.

Regarding the case that the FMF championed against the extension of collective agreements, how the blazes can agreements between two contracting parties be extended to noncontracting parties?

Temba A Nolutshungu

Director, FMF