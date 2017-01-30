EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: No more autonomy without accountability, says Mashaba
While recordings suggest ANC GM Ignatius Jacobs lied about the party’s involvement in spreading fake news about opposition parties
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba moves to centralise control of the city’s agencies because he says they have autonomy without accountability.
Pravin Gordhan has accused Black First Land First of using its latest court application to settle scores arising from the minister’s case involving the Gupta’s Oakbay group of companies.
Recordings of a meeting on November 25, as well as two other meetings at Luthuli House, suggest that the ANC and/or its GM Ignatius Jacobs lied about the extent of their involvement in spreading fake news about opposition parties, investigative journalists amaBhungane have uncovered.
Prof Susan Booysen is unimpressed by the idea of a woman president in SA.
Tim Cohen comments on Donald Trump’s unfolding political calamity, saying when the superconservative former vice-president Dick Cheney disagrees with you, you have probably overstepped the mark.
Plans to launch an automotive industry in Nigeria have been undermined by smugglers bringing new and used cars from neighbouring Benin.
Advtech, the owner of Vega School of Brand Leadership, and Varsity College, makes an acquisition in Zambia
Astral decries dysfunctional municipalities and appeals to Eskom not to cut off power in Lekwa municipality.
Dear travellers from countries no longer welcome in the USA - come to South Africa instead. You'll feel at home and you'll love it!— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) January 29, 2017
