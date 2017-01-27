Herman Mashaba says the public may attend tender adjudication hearings

The council for the City of Johannesburg passed an amendment to the supply chain management policy, which now allows members of the public to attend tender adjudication hearings.

The amended policy was passed in the council on Thursday, executive mayor Herman Mashaba said.

The city’s annual report, which was also tabled in the council on Thursday, showed that 32 officials had failed to disclose their own interest or that of a close family member, partner or associate in contracts. These contracts were valued at about R308m, Mashaba said.

The report also showed that 80 suppliers had submitted false declarations of interest to the amount of about R954m.

The mayor said these matters would be investigated further and disciplinary steps would be taken.

He said the amendment to the policy was a victory against the "culture of corruption" that had been allowed to "fester".

"For decades, decisions regarding the tender procurement process have been shrouded in secrecy, benefiting the elite of the previous administrations and their cronies at the expense of service delivery and the residents of this city."

In September, Mashaba announced that the tender process would be open and transparent.

At the time he said he had written to the city manager‚ Trevor Fowler‚ instructing him to start the process of amending the city’s policy to allow for the bid adjudication committee‚ executive adjudication committee‚ intermediate adjudication committee and central adjudication committee to be open to the public.

On Friday, Mashaba said the incidents in the annual report highlighted the need for an open tender process.

From February, the tender adjudication committee will allow members of the public to attend its proceedings.

"These proceedings are a crucial stage at which a tender is assessed and adjudicated on its merits and awarded to the applicant best suited for the job."

Details of the first sitting will be publicised on the City of Johannesburg’s notice boards and website.

Mashaba encouraged people to attend and be active participants in good governance.