EDITORIAL: The missing link in power sector reform plans
Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill threatens revenue that municipalities can earn from distributing electricity
Municipalities have sounded the alarm over provisions in a draft power bill that will dilute their role in on-selling and distribution of electricity. This would be disastrous for already cash-strapped municipalities that generate most of their revenue from electricity sales.
The majority of South Africans buy their electricity from municipalities that purchase it from Eskom and then resell it to households, businesses and other institution. Data published by Stats SA show that the surplus municipalities earn from this is usually their biggest revenue stream and can account for more than a quarter of total municipal revenue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.